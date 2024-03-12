Jury finds Eddie Marte guilty of murder, kidnapping in 2021 death of Juan Gotay in Elmira

The last of four suspects involved in the brutal torture/murder of a New York City man in the City of Elmira more than three years ago has been found guilty of murder and kidnapping.

After less than two hours of deliberating Monday, a Chemung County Court jury found Eddie Marte, of New York City, guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in connection with the January 2021 slaying of 39-year-old Juan Jose Gotay, also of New York City.

Following a trial that lasted nearly two weeks, the jury got the case at 2:50 p.m. Monday, according to Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore, who led the prosecution.

Marte, who was already incarcerated at Attica Correctional Facility for a conviction on burglary, kidnapping and robbery charges stemming from an unrelated Ontario County case, is the last of four suspects charged in the Gotay killing.

Police accused Marte and three others — Thomas E. Bovaird, of Horseheads, Malik M. Weems, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Kavon Sanders, no address listed, in connection with Gotay's grisly torture and murder at two houses on Elmira's Southside, 427-429 Partridge St. and 319 West Ave.

Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore, foreground, is joined by various law enforcement officials Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, to discuss details of the investigation into the torture and murder of a New York City man in Elmira.

The indictments alleged the suspects shot Gotay in the left shoulder and left leg, repeatedly struck him in the face and body, causing multiple broken bones and other injuries, stabbed him in the eye, mutilated his tongue, burned his ears and buttocks, and bound him with an electrical cord.

They then dumped Gotay's body in a remote area along U.S. Route 6 in Ulysses Township, Potter County, where his remains were discovered in April of 2021, police said.

Bovaird and Weems both pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for their roles in Gotay's death. Sanders, who was 16 at the time, was tried in Chemung County Youth Part Court and convicted of first-degree manslaughter.

Marte is scheduled to be sentenced at 1 p.m. July 12. He faces a maximum of life in prison without parole on the murder charge alone.

The other three suspects have not yet been sentenced, Wetmore said.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: New York City man found guilty of murder in Elmira torture and slaying