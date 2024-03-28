Jury finds CT man guilty of sexually assaulting girl over four-year period

A man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a young girl over the course of about four years.

Michael R. Mansfield, 64, of Winsted was found guilty Wednesday of two counts of risk of injury to a minor and a single count each of first-degree sexual assault and fourth-degree sexual assault, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. The guilty verdict was returned following a trial in the Litchfield Judicial District Courthouse in Torrington.

According to judicial officials, evidence introduced at trial showed that Mansfield sexually assaulted a girl in his Winsted home for about four years between 2012 and 2016, when she was between 7 and 11 years old.

The relationship between Mansfield and the victim was not made clear.

Mansfield is being held on $3 million bond while he awaits sentencing, which has been scheduled for May 31.

According to judicial officials, the case was investigated by the Winchester Police Department with assistance from the Child Abuse Investigation Team at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and the Connecticut Department of Children and Families.