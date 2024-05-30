The jury did its job. Now voters must hold Trump accountable at the ballot box | Letters

People react after former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was convicted in his criminal trial outside of Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, on May 30, 2024. A New York jury convicted Donald Trump on all charges in his hush money case on May 30, 2024 in a seismic development barely five months ahead of the election where he seeks to recapture the White House.

Donald Trump was found guilty of all 34 felony counts of falsifying his company's business records to keep information from voters that he knew would harm his 2016 presidential campaign. Lying on official business filings is a serious criminal offense and another clear example of Trump’s pattern of doing anything to gain or stay in power. No one is above the law, and any other American would be punished if they committed the same crime.

Despite the guilty verdict, Trump is still very much running for president. If he is elected to a second term, our democracy would be in serious peril. Don’t just take my word for it: Trump has pledged to weaponize the Department of Justice to seek revenge against his political opponents, pardon himself and his allies for crimes they commit, and deploy the military against demonstrators exercising their First Amendment rights − all while purging the federal government of anyone who doesn’t agree with him.

There’s too much at stake to let Trump return to the Oval Office. It’s up to us to make sure we hold Trump accountable at the ballot box in November.Phyllis Johnson Boykins, Mount Airy

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Despite guilty verdict, Trump is still running for president