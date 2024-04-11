Jury deliberations continue in Apple River stabbing trial

A Wisconsin jury is back working to reach a verdict in the trial of a 54-year-old Minnesota man charged with murder and attempted murder stemming from a 2022 confrontation at the Apple River recreation area.

The St. Croix County jury of six men and six women was briefly back in the courtroom Thursday morning to review video of the confrontation captured by Jawahn Cockfield, who was part of the group that included 17-year-old Isaac Schuman. The Stillwater teen was fatally stabbed as the skirmish between Miu, of Prior Lake, and the younger group escalated into violence.

Miu has admitted to stabbing Schuman, Alexander Martin, Dante Carlson, Anthony Carlson and Rhyley Mattison, but says he was acting in self-defense. He's facing one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first-degree homicide.

Jurors reviewed the video from the one-minute mark, when Miu first speaks to Madison Coen, a woman who told Miu to leave after Schuman's group accused Miu of "looking for little girls." Miu testifed that he pushed Coen because she was yelling and in his personal space. Witnesses said Miu punched her, starting the brawl.

Miu appeared downcast Thursday, shaking his head as jurors watched the moments when his "fear was getting really high," as he'd put it in testimony. He glanced down and took a deep breath as the video showed him fighting Schuman's group, stabbing people around him.

Jurors started deliberations around 12:30 on Wednesday and broke before 5 p.m.

Emotional testimony and evidence have marked key moments in the trial. Prosecutor Karl Anderson's closing arguments Wednesday alleged that Miu "snapped" and stabbed the teen that day out of anger. Defense attorney Corey Chirafisi disagreed, telling jurors that his client felt frightened, trapped and vulnerable after recovering from a heart attack and quadruple bypass surgery in 2020.

Staff photographer Liz Flores contributed to this story.