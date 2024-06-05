Jury to deliberate 4th day in embezzlement trial of attorney of former Carhartt leader trust

A Wayne County Circuit Court jury will return for a fourth day of deliberations Thursday in the trial of Grosse Pointe Farms attorney David Sutherland, who is accused of embezzling from the trusts of former Carhartt leader and philanthropist Gretchen Carhartt Valade.

The jury has deliberated more than 12 hours and 30 minutes over three days, beginning Monday.

The jury indicated in a note Monday it was deadlocked and returned to deliberate Tuesday. It indicated in a note Tuesday that it was still deadlocked. Judge Paul John Cusick told jurors it is not unheard of in a long trial with a lot of evidence for deliberations to be difficult, and gave jurors a standard instruction.

David Sutherland, an attorney who has been charged with embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from recently deceased Carhartt heiress Gretchen Valade's trust, right, listens while flanked by his attorney James Joseph Sullivan, left, during an arraignment hearing at Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court on January 11, 2023.

On Wednesday, the jury had questions in two separate notes: one about whether it had the most current estate plan for Valade; the second if it could find Sutherland guilty on some counts and not others. On the charge question, Cusick answered yes, and that the jurors have to analyze each charge independently.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office accused Sutherland of embezzling millions from Valade trusts when he served as trustee of them. He is charged with two counts of embezzlement over $100,000, one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult of $100,000 or more and one count of conducting criminal enterprises. Each charge is a 20-year felony offense, the Attorney General's Office has said.

The trial began May 15 and wrapped up Friday after closing arguments.

Valade, a businesswoman, philanthropist and arts patron, died at her Grosse Pointe Farms home on Dec. 30, 2022. She was 97 and the granddaughter of Carhartt Inc. founder Hamilton Carhartt. Sutherland was arraigned in 2023, less than two weeks after her death.

