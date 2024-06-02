Jury convicts woman accused of 2019 homicide in Springfield

The woman accused of shooting and killing a man during a reported robbery five years ago has been convicted.

A jury found Brooke Jacks, 33, guilty of seven counts, including aggravated murder, on Friday, according to Clark County Prosecutor Daniel Driscoll, who shared the news on social media.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Springfield police make arrest in 2019 homicide

Jacks was arrested last July with the help of the U.S. Marshals Task Force for the killing of Jose Hermilo Lopez Gutierrez, 50.

Gutierrez was shot in the area of Clifton and East Grand Avenues in May 2019.

In the days following the shooting, News Center 7 obtained surveillance video of the suspect in the shooting walking to the home where the shooting happened. Moments later, the individual could be seen limping away with their hood up. Digital evidence like that and information from the public helped police identify Jacks as the suspect.

We’re working to learn when Jacks will be sentenced.