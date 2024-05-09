Jury convicts North Fort Myers man in '23 stomping death

A jury found a North Fort Myers man guilty Thursday of punching and stomping a man to death last year, the State Attorney's Office reports.

On April 8, 2023, Cape Cora police said a person driving a Chevy Suburban to Cape Coral Hospital dropped an unresponsive man off who had a significant head injury.

Rey Olivo

Rey Enrique Olivo, 27, faces life in prison for second-degree murder. Sentencing is June 24.

Police identified the SUV's driver and he gave a statement that indicated the crime occurred in the 2200 block of Griffin Lane, North Fort Myers, with the Lee County Sheriff's Office taking over the investigation.

More: Christopher Horne held without bond in Kayla Rincon-Miller murder; parents, aunt face charges

Witnesses told detectives that Olivo and the man had a fight, with Olivo punching him and knocking him out. Olivo then stomped on the man's head more than a dozen times before a witness intervened, pushing him off the man.

Olivo then fled.

A second witness took him to the hospital and said the man never regained consciousness, but clinched his hands and moaned.

He provided a statement about finding the man unresponsive and left the hospital before an officer arrived.

The victim died at the hospital.

Olivo has remained jailed on a $100,000 bond since his April. 13, 2023, arrest.

Stacey Henson is the live breaking news and visuals editor for the Naples Daily News and Fort Myers News-Press. You may reach her at shenson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: North Fort Myers man stomped man to death during fight; found guilty