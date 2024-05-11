Jury convicts man of armed robbery spree

A Kern County jury on Thursday convicted a man of a series of armed robberies during what the District Attorney's Office called a 37-day crime spree in 2021.

Cerwilliam Pryor was found guilty of seven counts of second-degree robbery, seven counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The court also found it to be true that Pryor was previously found guilty of three strikes, for robbery.

According to the DA's office, Pryor was involved in six incidents in which he went into gas stations between Nov. 21 and Dec. 27, 2021, picked items and when all customers were gone, put the items on the counter as if he was going to buy them. But instead he pulled out a semiautomatic gun, pointed it at the cashier and demanded money.

Pryor left fingerprint evidence at three of the incidents, and at five, his cell phone was in the area at the time of the crimes, the DA's office said.

He faces 350 years to life plus 70 years in prison at his June 12 sentencing.