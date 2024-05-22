Jury begins deliberations in case of convicted sex offender accused of murdering girlfriend in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County jury began deliberations after closing arguments Tuesday in the case of a convicted sex offender accused of murdering his 21-year-old girlfriend.

Robert Roginsky, 46, was 38 years old when prosecutors say he strangled Laura Guden to death in 2017. Roginsky had previously served prison time for a sex offense that carried a 10-year sentence. Roginsky received parole in four.

“This is first-degree murder, ladies and gentlemen,” Giancarlo Pesci, the attorney prosecuting Roginsky, said.

Pesci said that choking the life out of Guden was, in and of itself, a very deliberate, premeditated act. He said certain DNA evidence – when Guden’s own DNA is part of the scientific equation – makes it 1.8 billion times more likely that Roginsky killed Guden than anyone else.

“I know it’s Vegas,” Pesci scoffed, “But what are the odds?”

That Roginski’s DNA was found underneath Guden’s nails and on her neck was all but a mathematical certainty, prosecutors said.

A retired Metro detective who worked the case when Roginsky was a suspect, in 2017, testified that Guden was “In a fight” at the time she was strangled. Her nails were broken and she had contusions, abrasions everywhere.”

Long testified that Roginsky had scratches and bruises on his face and body and that police were eager to look underneath Guden’s fingernails and on Roginksy’s body.

Roginsky took the stand Monday, and Tuesday his attorney argued that the prosecutors did not show a motive for the murder, which is not an element of the crime, and that the case was too old for a jury to convict his client.

“When you add that you don’t know why over the overlay of this case being so old and our inability to get the evidence that’s necessary, we believe, causes big problems,” Roginsky’s attorney, Gary Modaferi, told the jury in his closing argument.

Court records show that Roginsky has had several lawyers in the seven years since arrest – all of which he has spent at Clark County Detention Center. Some of his court cases also occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, which added months or years to many criminal clients’ cases.

