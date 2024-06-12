Jury will begin deliberations later today in Falls murder case

Jun. 12—LOCKPORT — The fate of a Falls man, charged with gunning down a woman on Ninth Street in December 2022, will go to a Niagara County Court jury later today.

After listening to four days of testimony, the jurors will decide if Marchello Gildersleeve is guilty of the murder of Daniella Patterson. He has been indicted on single counts of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, but has pleaded not guilty ot the charges.

Gildersleeve has been jailed without bail since his arrest days after the murder. He faces a sentence of up to life in prison if he is convicted on the charges.

Falls Police patrol officers responded to the emergency room of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center at around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2022, for a report of a female victim being brought there with a gunshot wound. Patterson, 35, of the Falls, was taken to the medical center in a private car and had suffered a gunshot wound to her back.

She was pronounced dead at the medical center a short time after her arrival.

Officers were able to locate the crime scene in the 400 block of Ninth Street and Crime Scene Unit detectives recovered evidence both there and from the car that transported Patterson to the hospital.

Investigators have said that they believe Gildersleeve was sitting in the back seat of that car, with Patterson in the front passenger-side seat, when the shooting occurred. Neither police nor prosecutors have commented on what triggered the shooting.

Criminal Investigation Division (CID) detectives said they were able to quickly identify Gildersleeve as their prime suspect in the murder. But the investigators said Gildersleeve fled from the Falls and then became the subject of an intense manhunt in and around the Buffalo area.

He was taken into custody after Cheektowaga Police found him on train tracks in a restricted area in their town.