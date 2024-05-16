Jury awards former Scottsdale prosecutor $5.2 million in defamation case

A jury awarded a former Scottsdale prosecutor more than $5 million in damages for a lawsuit he brought against the city and the city attorney.Shawn Fuller was fired from his job as a Scottsdale prosecutor in 2020 after a report commissioned by the city said he discriminated against female employees and behaved unprofessionally.But Fuller denied the allegations and claimed he was fired for exposing the city's failure to disclose lab results that were favorable to defendants in some DUI cases.

He filed a lawsuit in 2020 alleging wrongful termination, defamation and damage to his opportunities for future employment.

After a 17-day trial, a jury on Tuesday awarded Fuller $5.2 million for the defamation and wrongful termination claims in what his attorney called a "complete vindication."

"He's been walking around under a defamatory cloud for the last four and a quarter years," said Joshua Carden. "Often, the guilt is in the accusation. It's enough just to say that about somebody, and their reputation is just ruined."

The jury found that Scottsdale and City Attorney Sherry Scott "acted with knowledge" that the defamatory statements made in the report were false "or acted in reckless disregard of whether the defamatory statements" were true or false.

Carden said the firing and report cost Fuller a job at the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and many other opportunities. He said the jury decision would allow Fuller to hold his head high as he continues his current work as the chief tribal prosecutor for the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation.

"It's been a huge sense of relief for him and his family," Carden said of the verdict.

Scottsdale was incredibly disappointed by the jury verdict and would appeal, according to Communications Director Kelly Corsette. He said the city denied any wrongdoing.

"During his three months of at-will employment, Mr. Fuller’s conduct generated numerous complaints from different staff who worked in his office," Corsette said. "An outside independent investigator sustained several allegations of misconduct in violation of city administrative regulation. As a result, his employment was terminated."

Corsette said the city was confident an appeal would be successful.

"The city knows it acted appropriately in this employment matter," he said.

