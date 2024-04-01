Jury awards $4.25M to parents of man thrown from motorcycle fleeing Manchester police

In the hospital room where Augustin "Gus" Mormann lay dying, his father made a promise: "I will find out what happened."

More than three years later, Dan Mormann knows what happened. So does a Delaware County jury.

Gus Mormann, 31 of Colesburg, died in January 2021, more than a month after being thrown from his motorcycle during a high-speed chase with police. His parents, Dan and Sandy, sued the officer who pursued him, Manchester Police Lt. Jim Wessels, and the city for his death.

On March 22, the jury found Wessels and Manchester liable, and awarded Mormann's parents $4.25 million in damages.

They say the verdict gives them a greater sense of closure, even as they continue grieving their son. Their attorney, Dave O'Brien, said the Mormanns should have had to sue to hold the officer accountable for what he believes was clearly illegal behavior.

The Register reached out to attorneys for Wessels and Manchester for comment, but they did not immediately respond. In court filings, defense attorneys argued Wessels' actions were not legally reckless, and that he was entitled under Iowa law to immunity for his conduct as a law enforcement officer responding to an emergency.

Who was Gus Mormann?

In an interview, Mormann's parents remembered him as a farm kid with a talent for driving heavy equipment who was lucky in everything he did, from fishing to cards to looking for arrowheads.

When he was 25, his luck took a turn for the worse as he began showing symptoms of what was eventually diagnosed as schizophrenia, his parents said. Despite various treatments, his condition worsened. In the months leading up to his death, there were more than a dozen interactions with police, including several times when his parents had to call for help because he was out of control.

On Dec. 10, 2020, despite his license being barred, he was out riding his beloved motorcycle when a police officer tried to pull him over. Instead, Gus Mormann took off and sped toward Manchester.

Chase results in fatal injuries

As laid out in court filings, several officers from other agencies joined the chase. But as they neared the city, most of them called it off. Mormann's only crime, aside from eluding, was driving while barred, and they knew his identity. Wessels, though, continued the chase.

O'Brien said Wessels was driving more than 100 mph when he caught up with Mormann, who was driving closer to 60 and swerved to avoid him. The two vehicles made contact twice, once on each side of Wessel's squad car, and the second impact sent Mormann careening out of control into a ditch and through a fence, his bike eventually coming to rest more than 100 feet from the road.

Mormann suffered major spinal injuries, and although he regained consciousness, he remained largely paralyzed and unable to breath without a ventilator. He eventually chose to discontinue the ventilator, and on Jan. 15, 36 days after the crash, he died with his parent beside him.

"We sat beside his bed for 35 hours," Sandy Mormann said. "It’s pretty hard for a parent to watch their son die."

Why did the officer continue the pursuit?

The Mormanns agree their son should have stopped, and that police had grounds to arrest him. But once it was clear he wasn't stopping, there was no point in continuing to chase him, his parents say.

"We know that's the right thing (for Gus to have stopped), but why did Wessels chase as far as he could, get ahead of everybody else, and everybody else called the pursuit off, and he thought he was going to do – what?" Dan Mormann asked. "What was he going to do when he caught up with him?"

Normal police tactics with speeding vehicles, such as using stop sticks or controlled crashes to stop the other driver, are even more unsafe to use against motorcyclists, O'Brien said.

"So there’s just no purpose of it, and I think the jury found that," he said.

Family: 'We told the honest truth'

The jury awarded the couple $250,000 for their son's injuries, and $2 million each for the loss of their son. The jury also separately awarded $10,000 in punitive damages, finding that Wessels' actions showed "willful, wanton and reckless disregard for the rights or safety of another."

The most important thing for the family, his parents say, is they learned the truth of what happened.

"(I feel) a little bit more relieved, a little bit more of a closure, but it still feels like you’re never going to be healed. You’re still going to be empty," Sandy Mormann said. "So it’s good that we got to go and tell our story. I feel really good about that. And they listened. We told the honest truth."

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com or 715-573-8166.

