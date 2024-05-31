Jury acquits former Uber driver of one charge in 2017 SunFest rape case; mistrial on others

WEST PALM BEACH — A jury has acquitted an Uber driver of one count of sexual battery of a passenger in a retrial on charges stemming from an incident during SunFest in 2017.

Circuit Judge Caroline Shepherd declared a mistrial Friday morning on the other four charges that Gary Kitchings faced. They included two other counts of sexual battery and also of burglary and false imprisonment.

The six-member jury deliberated more than 15 hours starting Wednesday afternoon and told Shepherd late Thursday they could not come to consensus on any of the charges facing Kitchings, now 64. Shepherd asked them to try again, and they announced their verdict Friday morning.

On the lam: Roofer who pleaded guilty to scamming Palm Beach County seniors now a fugitive from justice

Appellate court overturned Uber driver's initial conviction on rape charge

Jurors acquitted Gary Kitchings, seen here during his first trial in March 2018, of one count of sexual battery in the 2017 SunFest rape case. A judge declared a mistrial on the other four counts Kitchings faced.

Kitchings previously was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to 22 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of sexual battery. The conviction was overturned in 2020 and Kitchings was granted a new trial after the 4th District Court of Appeal determined that multiple errors were committed during the initial trial.

The appellate court ruled that then-Palm Beach County Chief Judge Krista Marx should have allowed the jury to hear that Kitchings repeatedly told Jupiter police that the sex was consensual.

Defense attorneys could have used the statement to dispute a prosecutor's insinuation that Kitchings was lying when he testified in his own defense, said the West Palm Beach-based court, which hears appeals from Palm Beach, Broward, St. Lucie, Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee counties.

Hurricane season 2024: Rapid intensification forecasts improve, and then there was Otis

Kitchings, a former "house parent" at KidSanctuary, a faith-based foster home in suburban West Palm Beach, was accused of raping a then-37-year-old woman in 2017 while moonlighting as a driver for the ridesharing app Uber.

His accuser told police investigators Kitchings raped her several times at her condominium in Jupiter after he drove her home from SunFest, the music festival held in West Palm Beach each May.

Kitchings told investigators that the woman, whom The Palm Beach Post is not identifying, consented to have sex. During his retrial, prosecutors Kristen Grimes and Nicole Corring told jurors Kitchings "seized an opportunity" and entered the accuser's home with the intent to rape her.

Defense attorney Scott Skier argued the case came down to competing narratives about whether the sexual encounter was consensual and told jurors there was insufficient evidence to support a conviction.

Florida high heat index: What's the best temperature to set your air conditioner thermostat?

Woman said Uber driver threatened her safety, sex was not consensual

During her testimony, Kitchings' accuser told jurors she had gone out with friends and requested a ride back home to Jupiter. She said she initially sat in the back seat of Kitchings' Nissan Versa when he arrived to pick her up, then moved to the front seat after he picked up two other passengers, a mother and daughter.

She testified that Kitchings' demeanor changed after he dropped off the other passengers. She said Kitchings began touching her and made unwanted advances as they continued the trip to her home. When she rejected his advances, Kitchings warned that he had a gun under his seat and threatened to harm the woman if she did not comply with his demands, she told jurors.

Shark tooth hunting: Check out these five beaches along Palm Beach County's coast

When they arrived in the woman's neighborhood, the woman asked Kitchings to drop her off at the front gate but he insisted on taking her to home. The woman told jurors she ran to her front door and opened it in hopes of getting to safety but turned around to discover that Kitchings had followed her.

The woman said Kitchings then went into her home and began sexually assaulting her, the woman said.

The jury returned to the courtroom on separate occasions during its deliberations to hear playback of the accuser's testimony and a recording of the phone call she made to 911. The case appeared to be headed for a mistrial Thursday afternoon when jurors sent Shepherd a note saying they were unable to reach a consensus on any of the counts.

Shepherd instructed the jury to make another attempt, allowing deliberations to continue past 5 p.m. Shortly before 6 p.m., the judge paused the deliberations and instructed the jury to return Friday morning.

Kitchings faced three sexual battery counts, each to a different part of the woman's body. Jurors said they could not come to a consensus on two of the charges.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Former Uber driver acquitted on one count in 2017 SunFest rape case