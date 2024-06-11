Jurors selected to hear murder trial in Marsha Sharp Freeway shooting

Eight women and six men were selected Monday as jurors to hear the trial of a 33-year-old man accused in the shooting death of a woman during a vehicle chase about two years ago on the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Lee McKine Jr. appeared in court for the jury selection phase of his trial for murder in the Sept. 17, 2022 death of 22-year-old Alexandria Garcia.

He faces five years to life in prison.

McKine, who has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since his arrest hours after the shooting, appeared in the 364th District Court with his attorney, Kris Espino.

Lee McKine Jr., 33, is escorted to the 364th District Court where he is standing trial for murder in the September 2022 shooting death of Alexandria Garcia on the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Shooting stemmed from fight at Lubbock club

His charge stems from a Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit Investigation that began about 4:15 a.m. after Lubbock police responded to Covenant Medical Center, where Garcia was taken for a gunshot wound after the vehicle she was in was fired upon, according to an arrest warrant.

Garcia died from her injuries shortly after.

Metro detectives believe the shooting stemmed from a fight at an after-hours club near the intersection of 50th Street and Research Boulevard.

Security camera footage from the club showed Garcia's group fighting with another group of people that included McKine, according to police officials.

During the fight, a man armed with an AK-style pistol could be seen walking around in front of the club, then out of the cameras' view. Investigators believed the man began shooting because people could be seen running away, the warrant states.

Investigators recovered multiple shell casings from 7.62 caliber rounds from the area of the shooting, the warrant states.

Meanwhile, Garcia and her group, drove away.

However, the video showed the gunman and two women enter a dark-colored Ford Mustang, which speeds away, the warrant states.

Garcia's group were in the 4600 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway when investigators believe the gunman caught up to them and began firing at their vehicle.

Garcia was struck and her driver headed to Covenant Medical Center.

Investigators believe McKine resembled the gunman seen in the video and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

By then, McKine was already being held at the jail after he was arrested by Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies about 5:30 a.m. for speeding in a Ford Mustang in the area of County Roads 6900 and 1340.

Meanwhile, investigators released the vehicle to the women McKine was with. One of the women was identified in court records as 20-year-old Cysili Quintanilla.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Quintanilla's home in the 1900 block of East Auburn Street. The search yielded a 7.62 caliber AK-style pistol. The court records did not indicate if that firearm was the murder weapon.

Quintanilla, who is expected to testify as a witness for the prosecution, faces four pending charges of aggravated assault in connection to a separate case that resulted from a separate investigation about a year after the shooting during which she is accused of fighting with a group of people at a central Lubbock bar then tried to run them over with her car, according to a police report.

The trial resumed Tuesday with opening arguments.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Jurors selected for murder trial in Marsha Sharp Freeway shooting