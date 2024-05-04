Jurors are being selected ahead of the Schuback trial

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of Robert Baron Sr. and the Old Forge community continue to await closure on the seven-year homicide case, but in just two days jury selection for the trial is set to begin.

Monday will mark the start of a process many have been waiting for years and one Old Forge resident 28/22 News spoke with wants to see justice get served fairly.

Another Friday in the town of Old Forge passes by without justice for the murder of well-known pizza shop owner Robert Baron Sr. and his family.

“You have families traumatized and in fractionated on both sides and people just want this over with,” said Vanessa Vergnetti from Old Forge.

His alleged killer Justin Schuback, who was arrested in March of 2023, has been in prison awaiting legal action. On May 6th that begins.

Jurors are scheduled to be selected on Monday for the trial in the coming weeks.

Teen charged with attempted homicide in Edwardsville shooting

“It makes community members feel complex emotions. I think it makes them feel safe knowing that the justice system and the process are moving forward,” says Vergnetti.

Certain evidence gathered throughout the investigation will not be used in trial and that includes a state police interrogation that did not immediately end after Schuback stated twice he needed a lawyer.

However, a Lackawanna County judge ruled that evidence of a jailhouse confession made by Schuback under the influence of a narcotic could be used.

Investigators say that confession included schuback providing details on how he killed Baron.

How he tried to clean up evidence of the murder where he buried the body and another piece of evidence that was ruled admissible and will play a major role in the case is cell phone site location.

“Technology is technology so I think whatever evidence they have they will present it efficiently and I think they’ll do the right thing,” added Vergnetti.

This Old Forge resident is hoping the right thing happens way before the trial even begins and an impartial jury is seated quickly.

“I feel like they just want this to be done the right way and for justice to be shared that they can get a solid jury that’s fair because that’s what it’s all about,” continued Vergnetti.

Again jury selection is set to begin on Monday that process could last the whole week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.