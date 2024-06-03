Juror in Feeding Our Future trial dismissed after woman offers bag of cash to acquit defendants

A juror in the Feeding Our Future federal trial was dismissed suddenly Monday morning after a woman showed up at her door Sunday with a bag of cash and offers of a second bag of cash if she votes to acquit the defendants, attorneys said in court.

The 23-year-old juror wasn't home when the woman showed up, but the unnamed person offered the juror's father-in-law a bag of cash and told him to tell the juror that another bag of cash would be dropped off if she votes to acquit the seven defendants in the fraud case, Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson said.

"This is completely beyond the pale," he told U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel. "This is outrageous behavior. This is stuff that happens in mob movies."

The juror immediately reported the incident to police, and law enforcement are investigating the incident, Thompson said. Brasel said the remaining jurors will be polled to see if they had any other unauthorized contact in the trial, now entering its seventh week.

"It's a troubling and upsetting accusation," defense attorney Andrew Birrell told Brasel.

Thompson requested Brasel detain defendants due to some of them having overseas connections and being a flight risk. Brasel ordered the defendants' phones confiscated by an FBI agent and will decide later Monday whether to detain the defendants or sequester the jury, which has 12 jurors and six alternates.

Prosecutors and four defense attorneys gave their closing arguments in the case on Friday. Three more defense teams will give their closing arguments on Monday before the jury deliberates in the case.

The seven defendants — Said Shafii Farah, Abdiaziz Shafii Farah, Mohamed Jama Ismail, Abdimajid Mohamed Nur, Abdiwahab Maalim Aftin, Mukhtar Mohamed Shariff and Hayat Mohamed Nur — were charged in 2022 with wire fraud, money laundering and other charges.