Jupiter mom Tracy Ferriter avoids prison with guilty plea in child abuse case
Tracy Ferriter, the Jupiter mother accused of locking her adopted teenager in an 8-foot-by-8-foot box-like structure in their garage, avoided trial and likely prison time after pleading guilty on multiple charges this past week.
On Monday, Ferriter pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated child abuse, one count of false imprisonment and one count of child neglect in a hearing at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach.
The plea deal comes more than two years after Ferriter and her husband Timothy were arrested by Jupiter police in February 2022. Timothy Ferriter was found guilty on Oct.12, 2023, and sentenced to five years in state prison and five years of probation.
Circuit Judge Howard Coates, the presiding judge of both cases, placed Tracy Ferriter on 10 years of probation for the child-abuse charge followed by concurrent five-year probation sentences for the other two charges. Other terms include a mental-health evaluation and 300 hours of community service.
