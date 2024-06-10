Junk removal company in Northern California caught dumping trash illegally

(FOX40.COM) – A company junk removal truck in Northern California was cited after someone reported it for dumping debris onto private property, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 9, SJSO said a resident witnessed a junk removal truck illegally dumping debris onto his private property near East Highway 26 and North Murray Road in San Joaquin County without permission. Deputies responded to the area and reportedly obtained suspect information through a photo captured by the witness that displayed “Dusty D’s Junk Removal,” on the side of the truck.

Family confirms body found near San Joaquin River to be missing boater

SCSO said it found the truck’s owner and he admitted to dumping the trash. Deputies cited him for illegally dumping waste.

Illegal trash dumping is a growing problem and a serious safety hazard throughout San Joaquin County, deputies said. They encouraged people to report illegal dumping occurrences to the sheriff’s office non-emergency line at 209-468-4400.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.