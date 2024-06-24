Junior League of Tyler wants grant applications from local nonprofits

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Junior League of Tyler is asking for local nonprofits to submit applications so they can get grant funds out into the community.

The league has awarded over $7.5 million to community organizations since it was started in 1960 and needs organizations to submit applications for their members to vote on so they can keep donating.

A league press release said they particularly focus on projects that do the following things:

Recognize the importance of quality education for the well-being of every community.

Assure that children and adolescents in our community have the opportunities, services and protection essential for optimal physical, intellectual, emotional, mental and social growth.

Assure that women in our community have the opportunities, services, and protection essential for optimal physical, intellectual, emotional, mental, social and economic growth.

Ensure that older adults have the opportunities and services essential for their physical, intellectual, emotional, mental, social and economic well-being and will advocate to see that such opportunities and services exist.

Improve the quality of life of the citizens in our community.

Applications should show proof on 501c3 nonprofit status, benefit Smith County residents and groups will be limited to one league grant per fiscal year.

Application forms are due on Sept. 2, 2024, presentations will be done in Jan. 2025 and awarded funds will be given out in June 2025. To learn more contact the Junior League of Tyler by email at jltcommunity@juniorleagueoftyler.org.

