Junior league gets younger generation excited about roller derby

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Mary Ann is off on a well-deserved break, so we brought on fellow podcaster Rebecca Szkutak to take advantage of her insight and humor for this episode. Deals of the Week: Peak XV's new fund is fascinating, and we can learn a lot from it about the Indian startup market.