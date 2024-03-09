New junior firefighter program for teens hosts open house

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A new junior firefighter program for teens between the ages of 14 and 18 was recently established and is hosting an open house on Saturday, March 9.

The Colorado Interagency Junior Firefighter Program (CIJFP) was created in collaboration with fire agencies across the country. Their goal is to encourage a passion for public service in their members, as well as teach essential skills and values.

The open house is on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Stratmoor Fire Station, 2160 B Street, according to the CIJFP Facebook page. The community is invited to show up and meet other Junior Firefighters, see some of the fire apparatus, and meet members of various fire departments in the region.

