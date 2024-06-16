Juneteeth Oregon celebrates ‘freedom for all’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It took until 2021 for Juneteenth to be designated a federal holiday and a state holiday the following year. But the Juneteenth celebration in Portland is now in its 52nd year.

Since 1972, when community leader Clara Peoples founded it, the Juneteenth Oregon celebration includes a parade and various activities that include live music and food, art, educational and cultural booths and a children’s play area.

This year, the parade began at 11 a.m. from King Elementary to Lillis-Albina Park and featured 1500 people walking.

The festival continues until 7 p.m.

Live music was featured at the Juneteenth Oregon festival in Portland, June 15, 2024 (KOIN)

When President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Januay 1, 1863, slaves were freed. But it had little effect in Texas until June 19, 1865 when a Union general read the proclamation to the people in Galveston. That day became known as Juneteenth.

Juneteenth Oregon Director Jenelle Jack said the celebration showcases “freedom for all. It’s freedom. It’s a chance to celebrate who we are.”

Richard Hunter of Northeast Portland said it’s important for people to know history.

Richard Hunter went to the Juneteenth Oregon festival in Portland, June 15, 2024 (KOIN)

“When my father came here in 1945 there were signs in the buildings: ‘We cater to whites only.’ It was very racist here,” Hunter said. “The story needs to be told. People need to be educated.”

