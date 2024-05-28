When is Juneteenth? Here’s why and how the holiday is celebrated

Juneteenth may be the nation's youngest federal holiday, but the day has long been a special celebration even before it became a holiday.

The day has been commemorated for over 160 years to recognize and celebrate the day enslaved African Americans learned of their emancipation, making it official.

On June 19, 2022, President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday by executive order. Efforts had been building since at least 1994 to make Juneteenth a national holiday, according to the Congressional Research Service.

This year, Juneteenth falls on a Wednesday. Here's everything you need to know about the holiday and its significance.

When is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth is held annually on June 19. The date will land on a Wednesday in 2024.

What is Juneteenth?

On June 19, 1865, enslaved African Americans in the Galveston area of Texas learned of their freedom.

The news came two and half years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, and more than two months after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered at Appomattox Court House on April 9, 1865, bringing an end to the Civil War.

Enslavers were responsible for telling the enslaved they were free, but some ignored the directive.

This event gave rise to the Juneteenth holiday.

Why is it called Juneteenth?

The name of the holiday combines "June" and "nineteenth." It is also known as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Juneteenth Independence Day and Black Independence Day, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Texas was the last Confederate state where the proclamation was announced and the first to recognize the date of June 19 – Juneteenth – statewide. Juneteenth, a day commemorating the official day enslaved people in Galveston, was first observed in 1866. The holiday spread across the country as African Americans migrated away from the South.

Why is Juneteenth important?

It is a lesser-known fact that the Emancipation Proclamation did not result in all enslaved African Americans being freed.

Juneteenth is part of recognizing the conditions some Americans unknowingly liberated by law underwent. The proclamation, moreover, guaranteed freedom to enslaved people in secessionist states like Texas but not Union states like Maryland, which did not secede during the Civil War. The 13th Amendment, ratified in 1865, freed all enslaved people in the country.

When did Juneteenth become a federal holiday?

Congress passed The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act in June 2021, a day after the Senate passed the bill with unanimous consent. Biden signed the bill into law on June 17, just two days before Juneteenth.

The federal government followed the lead of 47 states that already recognized Juneteenth.

Do people celebrate the holiday? Is it OK to say 'Happy Juneteenth'?

Juneteenth is celebrated nationwide with parades, barbecues, competitions for "Miss Juneteenth," rodeos, races and block parties, according to Juneteenth.com, a resource website. A reading of the Emancipation Proclamation is also commonplace.

"Happy Juneteenth Day" is considered an appropriate greeting to mark the occasion, according to the website. The color red is also symbolic. It is featured on the red, white and blue Juneteenth flag and symbolizes that "from the middle passage to George Floyd, our blood has been spilled across America," according to Steve Williams, president of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation.

The foundation has planned a Juneteenth Freedom Festival for June 17-19 in Washington, D.C.

