Juneteenth is Wednesday. A reminder of some places closing for the holiday

The big Fort Collins Juneteenth celebration was last weekend, but the actual holiday is this week: Wednesday, June 19.

If you're out doing business, be prepared for closures.

Here's a list of known closures, but it's a good idea to call ahead if you have errands to run:

City of Fort Collins government offices, including recreation facilities and the Museum of Discovery. However, City Park Pool, golf courses and the Gardens on Spring Creek will be open for regular hours, and Transfort will have regular bus service.

Larimer County government offices, including the District Attorney's Office and Larimer County courts. That means you won't be able to go to get your license plates renewed, for example. The landfill remains open.

Because it's a state and federal holiday, expect those offices to be closed, so no trips to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of the last slaves in the United States. On June 19, 1865, enslaved people in Texas were finally ordered to be freed, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Confederate states.

It's been a federal holiday since 2021 and a state holiday since 2022. But Juneteenth has long been celebrated by Black Americans with cookouts, church gatherings, music, storytelling and art.

Even though the big community celebration has passed, if you're looking for a way to celebrate and learn on Wednesday, here are some ideas:

Check out a special edition of the Colorado State University Lagoon Concert Series featuring soul and roots group The Reminders. It's at 6:30 p.m. on the Lory Student Center’s west lawn.

Take a walking tour of important sites in Fort Collins' Black history.

Check out this podcast from the Coloradoan's Erin Udell featuring the little-known stories of Fort Collins' early Black history.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Juneteenth is Wednesday. Here's a list of closures in Fort Collins