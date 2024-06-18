Juneteenth is this Wednesday. Here's what will be open, closed in Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be honoring Wednesday, June 19, known as Juneteenth, as a legal holiday.

Juneteenth commemorates the day when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, on June 19, 1865, with 2,000 Union troops to proclaim that more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in the state were free – two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

It was recognized as a Massachusetts state holiday in 2020, signed into law by the governor at the time, Charlie Baker. Here's what is open and closed for the holiday.

Will the post office be closed on Juneteenth? Will mail be delivered?

Juneteenth celebrations

All post offices will be closed for retail transactions. There will be no regular residential or business mail deliveries on Wednesday, June 19.

However, you may still get deliveries: FedEx and UPS will be open and offering their usual services.

Will banks be open on Juneteenth?

Like most federal holidays, you can expect your local banks and credit unions to be closed in observance of Juneteenth, so make sure you plan ahead if you need anything from your bank on Wednesday.

What else will be closed on Juneteenth

State offices

RMV

State courts

Municipal offices

Public schools

Libraries

Whether trash pick up is closed for Juneteenth is dependent on your local government/provider.

What will be open on Juneteenth?

Retail stores will likely be open, although their hours may vary due to the holiday.

Liquor stores, drug stores, pharmacies and supermarkets will be open.

The MBTA will operate on its regular schedule.

Gabe Hauari contributed to the reporting of this story.

Rin Velasco is a trending reporter. She can be reached at rvelasco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on wickedlocal.com: What's open and closed on Juneteenth 2024 in MA? Here's the list.