Juneteenth starts Friday in Gainesville

Jun. 18—The end of slavery in Texas and the rest of the U.S. will be celebrated this weekend with a public party at B.P. Douglas Park.

Club Sunday, a group of local volunteers, will begin Juneteenth festivities Friday at 6 p.m. with a cookout and kids' activities at the park, 529 Throckmorton St.

Highlights will include bicycle giveaways for the kids in attendance.

It picks up again Saturday at 11 a.m., with organizers delivers plates to seniors and shut-ins.

The action resumes in the park around 3 p.m. with more food, a water slide, bounce house, a DJ and the annual dance contest, plus raffles throughout the day and night.

The Gainesville Fire Department will have a fire truck onsite for the children to learn how it works and to take pictures in it.

The Gainesville Police Department will have officers on site for the kids to learn what they do when they are on duty.

Visit Club Sunday's Facebook page for more information.