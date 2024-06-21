Juneteenth shooting victim Lyndsey Vicknair was a 'light' who had a love for young people

More than 100 adults, teenagers and children lined up along a middle school track on Thursday evening holding candles lit in honor of Lyndsey Vicknair.

Vicknair, a 33-year-old lawyer and mother of three children, was one of two innocent bystanders killed in a shooting at a Juneteenth celebration Saturday in Round Rock. She was named a Texas Super Lawyer “Rising Star” in the area of construction litigation in 2023 by Super Lawyers magazine, according to the website of the Chapman firm where she worked.

Adrienne, Elex and Gabrielle Williams, left to right, mourn the death of Lyndsey Vicknair during a candelight vigil at Webb Middle School on Thursday June 20, 2024. Vicknair was one of two killed and 14 injured in a mass shooting on Juneteenth in Round Rock, Texas.

The other woman killed at the shooting was Ara Duke, a 54-year-old educational administrator who had planned to visit London to help with her daughter's pregnancy, a relative has said.

The shooting was an altercation between two groups of people, according to police. Police arrested 17-year-old Ricky Thompson III of Manor on Thursday in connection with the shooting, said Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks. Thompson is currently charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was not the only shooter in the incident, and police are still looking for other suspects, said Banks.

Lyndsey Vicknair and her husband, Kevin Vicknair, were members of the Austin HoneyBadgers Track Club, a nonprofit for young runners, said Candice Cooper, one of the group's cofounders. The club held the vigil for Lyndsey Vicknair on Thursday on the track at Webb Middle School in Northeast Austin.

The Vicknairs' 7-year-old daughter ran in track meets for the club, Cooper said. Lyndsey Vicknair was always at practices and competitions offering assistance, she said. The Vicknairs' other children were 4 and 1, other friends said.

"She was a light," Cooper said. "She was a helper and she had a love for young people."

Community members gather to mourn the death of Lyndsey Vicknair at a candelight vigil at Web Middle School on Thursday June 20, 2024. Vicknair was one of two killed and 14 other injured in a mass shooting on Juneteenth in Round Rock, Texas.

Lyndsey Vicknair and her husband joined the club two years ago when they moved to Central Texas from Mansfield, near Dallas, Cooper said.

"A lot of the track moms embraced Lyndsey when she came," Cooper said. "From combing hair to cookouts and babysitting to birthday celebrations, she's been a part of our life for two years."

She said several of the members of the club were at the Juneteenth celebration when the shooting happened, including one parent who was selling barbecue and saw Lyndsey Vicknair buy nachos before she was shot.

She was at the Juneteenth celebration at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock because she was on a date night with her husband, said a few of Vicknair's friends at the vigil.

"She was very kind-hearted, very caring and very soft-spoken," Adrienne Williams said. "She left behind such a beautiful, young family."

Community members gather to mourn the death of Lyndsey Vicknair at a candelight vigil at Web Middle School on Thursday June 20, 2024. Vicknair was one of two killed and 14 other injured in a mass shooting on Juneteenth in Round Rock, Texas.

She wanted her children to be bilingual, so they were all learning Spanish, said Kalee Perkins, another one of Lyndsey Vicknair's friends. The children were also vegetarian because she wanted them to avoid the high blood pressure that she had when they were born, Perkins said.

Perkins said she talked to Lyndsey Vicknair at a barbecue a few weeks ago about arranging playdates with their kids this summer. When she found out that Lyndsey had been killed, Perkins said, she started shaking.

"I was in disbelief," Perkins said.

Lauren Varner said her 4-year-old son was on a tee-ball team with Lyndsey Vicknair's 4-year old son. She remembered Lyndsey Vicknair as pleasant and sweet.

"Her presence made you feel at ease," Varner said.

Lyndsey Vicknair knew that Cooper had track equipment scattered around her house and always complained about it, Cooper said. For her birthday this year, Cooper said, Lyndsey Vicknair gave her a candle with the words "It smells the opposite of track equipment," on it, Cooper said, smiling. She said she has lit the candle every day since Vicknair died.

Cooper said the track club has started a GoFundMe for the Vicknair family.

"My message from this tragedy is to try to find a way to triumph," said Cooper. "Allow this to be a reminder to us to say that life is short and we must appreciate it. You never know when you are going to see somebody next. You may not see them again."

