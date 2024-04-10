Juneteenth shooting, teen headed to trial
The teen accused of shooting and wounding several people after last year's Milwaukee Juneteenth celebration is headed to trial in adult court.
The teen accused of shooting and wounding several people after last year's Milwaukee Juneteenth celebration is headed to trial in adult court.
Antetokounmpo sustained the injury during a win over the Celtics.
'I love them so much that I wear them in the house after taking off my shoes,' says one fan.
Load up on the retailer's famously stylish clothing, shoes and accessories for less — here are our picks.
The league is investigating Jontay Porter over several betting irregularities in which player props on him all hit after he left games early.
Varo Bank's Believe Card has zero fees — not even interest charges. See how it could help improve your credit.
Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore reportedly planned to bring the Timberwolves below the projected luxury tax threshold next season, which left Glen Taylor very concerned.
Two weeks after the Dali cargo ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, the 21-person crew remains onboard.
After suffering a string of defeats in their efforts to delay or kill the New York hush money trial, lawyers for former President Donald Trump file another appeal to try to remove Judge Juan Merchan from the proceedings and to challenge his ruling that Trump is not protected from prosecution by presidential immunity.
Amazon has the Nothing Phone 2 on sale for the first time since its launch. You can grab the offbeat mainstream smartphone alternative for $74 off its usual price.
Bonus: The body cream contains skin-firming, cellulite-busting collagen.
If you haven't been seeing much political content on Instagram lately, there's a reason for that. Since March, Instagram and Threads have instituted a new default setting that limits political content you see from people you're not following. Hundreds of creators, convened by GLAAD and Accountable Tech, have signed an open letter demanding that Instagram make the political content limit an opt-in feature, rather than on-by-default.
A dairy farm worker in Texas is the second-ever case of human infection in the U.S. Here's what it means for you.
The lightweight V8 Origin 'picks up every single tiny piece of dust,' one fan says.
The Milwaukee M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Inflator is an inexpensive game-changer for anyone who values convenience and performance when it comes to inflating tires.
Gulf coast states, including Louisiana, are getting hit hard with heavy rainfall, tornadoes, hail and flooding. Here's how bad it is.
You can use the popular monitor for work, too: 'Don't know how I ever survived without this screen.'
Grocery prices are seeing their first year-over-year acceleration since August 2022.
Palworld is set to add a PvP Arena mode, which won't do much to help the game get rid of those pesky Pokémon comparisons.
Robinson announced in 2022 that he was battling kidney failure.
An injury law firm studied government road quality data, and found almost half of the roads in some Northeast states are of unacceptable quality.