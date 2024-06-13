Juneteenth: Rockland honors Arlene Clinkscale, NY's 1st Black woman schools superintendent

NEW CITY — Arlene Clinkscale, a ceiling-shattering educator, has been honored as a Rockland County Juneteenth Trailblazer.

The first Black female principal in Rockland and first Black female schools superintendent in New York state was presented the award Thursday by the county's Human Rights Commission.

Clinkscale was introduced by Barbara Williams, a longtime educator and children's advocate from Nyack, who said as a great-granddaughter of an enslaved person, it was an honor to be there for her friend of 50 years.

Arlene Clinkscale, center, is presented a Rockland County Juneteenth Trailblazer award on Thursday, June 13, 2024, by Rockland County Executive Ed Day, left, and county Human Rights Commissioner Spencer Chiimbwe, right.

"I'm only 35, Barbara," Clinkscale called out from the front row with a sly smile as she demonstrated a well-known wit.

Clinkscale, 95, was presented the award by Rockland County Executive Ed Day and Spence Chiimbwe, the county's human rights commissioner, at the county offices in New City.

'It's not where you start; it's where you end'

Clinkscale, who as a child attended segregated schools in the Jim Crow South, started with a lesson on the significance of Juneteenth. The holiday commemorates when enslaved people in Texas finally learned of their freedom, more than two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863.

Noting that Juneteenth was only made a federal holiday in 2021, she reflected: "We are not as bad as we used to be, but not as good as we want to be."

In her own journey in Rockland County, Clinkscale said she found support among the schools administration and families in Pearl River and beyond. But she said she twice had to enlist the help of the state's Office of Human Rights to handle housing discrimination.

Several speakers cited a phrase Clinkscale has long been known for and that she repeated at the dais: "It's not where you start; it's where you end."

Always helping children

A graduate of what's now Hampton University in Virginia and Columbia University Teachers College, with 10 years' experience teaching, Clinkscale started her career in Rockland academics in 1960 as a first-grade teacher at Lincoln Avenue School in Pearl River.

She then went to East Ramapo, where she became a principal and took various administrative posts.

In 1981, she was named superintendent of Nyack schools, the first Black woman in the state to hold that post in any district.

In 1983, she was profiled in Ebony magazine's "Super Women of Public Education."

Clinkscale served on the SUNY Rockland Community College Board of Trustees, including as chair, in the mid 2000s. She resides in Nanuet.

She also was an adjunct professor at City University of New York.

Pearl River schools Superintendent Marco Pochintesta said he had found Clinkscale's original employment application back from when the district first hired her in 1960. When asked of her goals, she wrote: "Helping children gain love and respect for self, parents, teachers and neighbors."

It's a goal and accomplishment, Pochintesta said, that Clinkscale continued to embody, "no matter how high you climbed that educational ladder."

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Rockland honors NY's 1st Black schools superintendent for Juneteenth