Juneteenth in Portsmouth: Celebrating African American day of freedom

PORTSMOUTH — Every inch of shade was very valuable real estate during the annual Juneteenth ceremony Wednesday.

The ceremony was held in 90-plus-degree weather at the African Burying Ground, where there’s little shade so the large crowd of attendees resorted to umbrellas, tents and standing far away in the shadows of buildings for relief from the beating sun. Still, once the African drumming of the Akwaaba Ensemble began, the audience danced despite the scorching heat.

Members of the Akwaaba Ensemble perform during Portsmouth's Juneteenth celebration at the African Burying Ground Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

How the African Burying Ground memorial park was created in Portsmouth

The Juneteenth ceremony is presented by the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire. Executive Director JerriAnne Boggis began the ceremony giving some of the history of the African Burying Ground.

“Where you are seated and standing was in the 1600s a burying ground for our ancestors, who were African American and enslaved. It was built over, covered up, erased as the town grew and developed,” Boggis said.

Boggis recognized the work of Valerie Cunningham, who “wanted to find herself in her hometown,” Boggis said. Cunningham’s research led her to a map from the 1600s that designated this spot as the Negro Burying Ground where 200 people were buried. During road repairs in 2003, Boggis said, “a backhoe hit a coffin .. It wasn’t the first time the ancestors were disturbed. There’d been other times they were removed, discarded, not treated with respect.”

JerriAnne Boggis, executive director of the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire, speaks during the Juneteenth ceremony at the African Burying Ground in Portsmouth Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

But this time, the city and the community “turned it back into a sacred space,” she said, creating the African Burying Ground memorial park.

“Today we celebrate the African-American day of freedom, celebrating our enslaved ancestors not just for what happened in the past, but for where we are today,” Boggis said. “For me, this African drumming celebration is one of the most spiritual things we do, honoring the 200 buried here, but also today our connection to our humanness. It’s that heartbeat.”

Children participate in an African drumming workshop before the Akwaaba Ensemble performance during Portsmouth's Juneteenth celebration at the African Burying Ground Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

The Rev. Robert Thompson spoke next, offering a prayer and pouring libations for the ancestors, which offers them sustenance symbolically by pouring water from a glass onto the burial ground’s memorial circle.

“Portsmouth should be extremely proud to have this,” he said. “There are not many places in our nation where former slaves are honored in this way.”

He also honored Valerie Cunningham and “the power of what one individual can do.”

“And just look at us, look at our complexions,” he said surveying the crowd. “We’re a myriad of colors, that’s a result of enslavement and love. We celebrate love and affirm our common dream of equality and justice. That’s what makes us come together on a punishingly hot day in June in Portsmouth.”

African drumming performance entertains crowd

Members of the Akwaaba Ensemble perform during Portsmouth's Juneteenth celebration at the African Burying Ground Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

The Akwaaba Ensemble then performed for the crowd of hundreds who tapped toes, clapped hands and danced to its energetic rhythms.

Despite the heat, all ages were in attendance, with parents fanning young children, and grown children fanning elderly parents.

“It’s important to understand the importance of Juneteenth, to understand the story behind it,” said Amaya Conte, 15, of South Berwick, Maine, explaining why she attended the ceremony. Her friend Clovy Robinson of Eliot, Maine, also 15 and a student at Marshwood High School, said, “It’s important to come together as a community since we’ve been divided for so long.”

Lydia Scott of Epsom said she came with her family because “it’s important to learn about African American culture.” She participated in the African drumming workshop taught by Theo Marty held before the ceremony with her friend Ida Turmelle of Pembroke to learn some traditional songs.

“It’s important to celebrate freedom,” Turmelle said.

