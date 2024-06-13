When is Juneteenth observed in NJ? It varies. And you don't have to have off from work

Juneteenth is both a New Jersey holiday and a federal holiday, though how it affects government and private workplaces and schedules varies a lot.

Juneteenth is the name given to an action by Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger at the end of the Civil War.

On June 18, 1865, Granger and 2,000 troops arrived at the Confederate seaport of Galveston, Texas. On June 19, Granger officially told residents that the war was over and that the provisions of the Emancipation Proclamation were in effect. Afterward, the events of June 19 were remembered as “Juneteenth.”

President Abraham Lincoln had issued the proclamation on Sept. 22, 1862. It declared that all enslaved persons, within any rebellious Confederate state, “henceforward shall be free.” The decree then was enforced in step with Union Army and Navy progress in the war.

New Jersey law states that Juneteenth is observed on the third Friday of June, or June 21 this year, by all state employees. The holiday is observed on June 19 in all other states.

New Jersey law also covers the state court system, which have all offices closed. There is no one practice at the municipal court level, though.

Federal law designates June 19, a Wednesday this year, as the holiday for all federal employees. For workers with non-standard work weeks, such as a Thursday through Sunday schedule, another day is provided as their holiday.

The federal law covers the U.S. Postal Service. Post offices will be closed for retail transactions on June 19 with no residential or commercial deliveries, according to a spokesman.

“In general, New Jersey passed the law recognizing Juneteenth as the 3rd Friday in June as a ‘State’ holiday, making it optional for counties and municipalities to observe, before Congress passed its version, observing Juneteenth as June 19th every year,” said John G. Donnadio, executive director of the N.J. Association of Counties.

Donnadio said most counties recognize the day as the 3rd Friday in June, but a handful follow the federal schedule.

In South Jersey, Cumberland, Camden, Gloucester, and Burlington county governments all will follow state law and be closed on June 21.

Municipalities in the region variously are observing Juneteenth with office closings on the 14th, 19th, 21st, and 24th of June. Many municipalities are keeping their offices open for the holiday, however.

Many public schools will be effectively out of session for the year by June 19. But some districts still in session have chosen to be closed on June 19 or on June 21 or to dismiss early.

In New Jersey, private employers do not have to provide paid or unpaid leave for holidays. Most employers do so for at least some holidays, however.

Most banks and other savings institutions follow the federal law and are closed on June 19.

Below are some legal sources for further information on holiday laws and regulations in New Jersey.

Official Site of The State of New Jersey > Department of Labor and Workforce Development > Laws and Regulations, https://www.nj.gov/labor/wageandhour/tools-resources/laws/

Official Site of The State of New Jersey > Paid Sick Leave > Earned Sick Leave Is the Law in New Jersey, https://www.nj.gov/labor/worker-protections/earnedsick/law.shtml

New Jersey Payroll and Benefits Guide, https://www.papayaglobal.com/countrypedia/country/united-states-new-jersey/

