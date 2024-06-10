When is Juneteenth? What to know about the holiday commemorating freedom from slavery

With summer comes a slew of holidays and observances, including one central to Black communities across the nation.

This will be the third year that Juneteenth is celebrated widely as a federal holiday, but the holiday itself has been celebrated for more than a century-and-a-half.

Here's everything you need to know about Juneteenth, including when it is and the meaning behind the day.

When is Juneteenth 2024?

D.Wright, DeShawn Wright, sings during Juneteenth on East in Oklahoma City, Saturday, June, 18, 2022.

The Juneteenth holiday is celebrated this year on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

What is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the final end of slavery in the rebelling states just after the end of the Civil War.

While the Emancipation Proclamation freed all African American slaves in the Confederate states in 1863, it was not enforced in areas still under confederate control, according to Britannica. The Civil War ended in April 1865, and on June 19, 1865, Union soldiers delivered the message in Galveston, Texas, that the war was over and the Emancipation Proclamation was now enforceable.

The first celebrations took place the next year in Texas, and eventually spread to other states. Today, celebrations typically include prayer and religious services, speeches, educational events, family gatherings and picnics, and festivals with music, food, and dancing.

Why is Juneteenth a federal holiday?

Though it has long been celebrated in Black communities, Juneteenth became a federal holiday when President Joe Biden signed a bill on June 17, 2021.

The holiday's history gained more attention during the summer of 2020, after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

What's closed on Juneteenth?

Banks, the postal service and the stock market will be closed for Juneteenth.

What's open on Juneteenth?

Most major retailers will likely remain open, like Walmart and Target, as they did in 2023.

However, Target recognizes Juneteenth as a company holiday. Eligible employees have the option of taking the day off with full pay, or getting paid time and a half for working that day.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: When is Juneteenth 2024? What to know about the federal holiday