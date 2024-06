Jun. 19—The Black Cultural Council of Odessa kicked off Juneteenth celebrations Wednesday in Odessa.

Made a federal holiday in 2021, Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865, when the announcement of General Order No. 3 transmitted news of the Emancipation Proclamation in Galveston, proclaiming the end of slavery in Texas.

Other events continue through June 22 in Odessa. Odessa has the largest celebration in the state. View the list here.