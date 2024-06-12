What is Juneteenth? Here's why we celebrate the federal holiday in South Carolina

In June, the United States will celebrate the date aptly described as our country’s second independence day by the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

President Joe Biden designated Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021, but the holiday itself has been celebrated for more than a century and a half.

Here's what you need to know about the nation's newest federal holiday, including when it is and the meaning behind the occasion.

When is Juneteenth 2024?

Kim Goss smiles dancing with as she performs with I AM Strong Dance Company, during a Juneteenth observance with recollections and conversations at AnMed Health campus atrium Monday, June 19, 2023. The event had speakers talk about the history of Juneteenth, lynching in Anderson County, and the Anderson Area Remembrance and Reconciliation Initiative leading a localized effort for conversations to improve equality for all.

The annual Juneteenth holiday will be celebrated this year on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

What is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth commemorates the final end of slavery in Confederate states just after the end of the Civil War.

The Emancipation Proclamation officially freed all enslaved African American people in the Confederate states in 1863, it was not enforced in areas still under Confederate control for some time, according to Britannica. The Civil War ended in April 1865, and on June 19 of the same year, Union soldiers delivered the message in Galveston, Texas, that the war was over and the Emancipation Proclamation was now enforceable.

Celebrations took place the next year primarily in Texas, and gradually spread to other states. Today, celebrations often include prayer and religious services, speeches, educational events, family gatherings and picnics, and festivals with music, food and dancing.

Why is June 19 a federal holiday?

Jacquelyn Hallum pages through a Stephens-Lee High School yearbook during a “lunch and learn” session to celebrate local Black history and the Juneteenth holiday June 13, 2023.

Though it has long been celebrated in Black communities, Juneteenth became a federal holiday when Biden signed a bill on June 17, 2021.

At the the signing of the 2021 Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, Biden called the occasion a "day of profound weight and profound power."

"Juneteenth marks both the long, hard night of slavery and subjugation, and a promise of a brighter morning to come," Biden said.

Is Juneteenth a holiday in South Carolina?

The Juneteenth GVL Mega Fest took place in Falls Park on June 18. The event is free for the entire family and featured a day full of cultural and live performances from local bands. Darnell Clayton of Greenville walked around the event greeting people with the flag that symbolizes Juneteenth or 'Freedom Day' to some.

In 2022, S.C. senators approved a bill giving state employees a choice of observing Confederate Memorial Day. According to a Greenville news story, the bill began as a proposal to add Juneteenth on June 19 as a new state holiday. Instead of adding a 14th state holiday, the bill would have created a floating state holiday that workers can take on Confederate Memorial Day on May 10, for Juneteenth, or for any other day of their choosing, said the story. But the state House did not hold a vote.

In this year's legislative session, Sen. Darrell Jackson, (D-Columbia) introduced S008, a bill that would install Juneteenth as a state holiday. The bill was sent to the Senate Family and Veterans Services Committee and was not taken up by the full body.

In addition to South Carolina, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi and Oklahoma are other Southern states where Juneteenth is not recognized as an official state holiday.

What's closed on Juneteenth?

As the date is now designated a federal holiday, the postal service and the stock market will be closed for Juneteenth.

Will there be mail delivery on Juneteenth?

All U.S. post offices will be closed Wednesday, June 19, and there will be no regular mail delivery.

However, you may still get deliveries as FedEx and UPS will be open and offering their usual services.

What's open on Juneteenth?

Most major retailers will remain open, like Walmart and Target, as they did in 2023.

Target does recognize Juneteenth as a company holiday, however, with eligible employees offered the option of taking the day off with full pay, or getting paid time and a half for working that day.

