Do you have to work on Juneteenth? Here's what's open, closed

Juneteenth — the federal holiday codified in 2021 that commemorates the day that the last African American slaves were told they had been freed — falls on Wednesday, June 19, but not every state recognizes the holiday.

According to the Congressional Research Service, at least 28 states and the District of Columbia have designated Juneteenth as a permanent paid or legal holiday.

Federal government, banks closed on Juneteenth

President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act on June 17, 2021, establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

The federal government also confirmed via a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that federal courts will be closed on Juneteenth.

"U.S. courts will be closed June 19 for the Juneteenth holiday," read the U.S. Court's Juneteenth post on X. "E-filing will be available. Contact your local federal court for more info."

All federal and most state agencies will be closed on Wednesday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth.

Bank of America, Capital One, Citibank, JP Morgan Chase and Truist have all confirmed that its branches will be closed on Juneteenth.

Most driver license agencies will be closed on Juneteenth as well.

Will mail be delivered on Juneteenth?

The United States Postal Service confirmed its branches will be closed on Juneteenth.

"U.S. Postal Service retail locations will be closed, and there will be no regular mail delivery, except for holiday premium Priority Mail Express, on Wednesday, June 19, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday," read a portion of a press release from USPS. "Customers are still able to order stamps, shipping supplies, print shipping labels, and request package pickups 24/7, including holidays, online."

Do I have to work on Juneteenth?

The short answer is, mostly likely, no. Only first-responders and essential staff are mandated to work on Juneteenth.

Most retail outlets and restaurants will remain open, so if you work in those industries, chances are you will be clocking in on Juneteenth.

Non-essential employees in the local branches of government will be off for Juneteenth, as will most 12-month public education staff.

Private businesses and industry make their own holiday calendars and may or may not observe Juneteenth as a holiday.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: What's opened, closed on Juneteenth