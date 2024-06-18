Juneteenth: Here's city of Corpus Christi's office schedule, which services are closed

Some city of Corpus Christi's offices, including City Hall, public libraries, Animal Care Services and the Public Health District, will be closed on Wednesday in observance of Juneteenth.

All offices will reopen Thursday.

Emergency and essential services such as police, fire and the airport will remain open and maintain normal operations.

The utilities business office will be closed, but customers may make utility bill payments online on the city's website, at H-E-B locations or by calling 361-885-0751.

The Municipal Court will be closed. However, customers may make payments by calling 1-866-299-7084 or by using the dropbox at 120 N. Chaparral St. Customers can request Defensive Driving courses through municipalonlinepayments.com/corpuschristitx.

Festival shirts are unpacked from a box during the Juneteenth Festival at Water's Edge Park on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Schedule for other city departments

Solid Waste Operations

Garbage and recycling will not be collected.

Heavy brush and bulky items will not be collected.

Wednesday's garbage and recycling will be collected Saturday.

The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station and Collection Center will be closed, and Cefe Valenzuela Landfill will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

311 Call Center

The 311 Call Center will be closed. Residents will still be able to utilize the MYCC311 app on their mobile devices. The app can be downloaded at the Apple Store or the Google Play Store by searching "MYCC311."

Parks and Recreation Department

The H-E-B and Al Kruse tennis centers will be open with regular hours.

The Lozano Golf Center and Oso Golf Course will be open with regular hours.

The Collier Pool will be open from 6 to 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lap swim, and 2 to 7:30 p.m. for open swim. The West Guth Pool will be open from 2 to 7:30 p.m. The Corpus Christi Natatorium and Greenwood, H-E-B and Oso pools will be closed.

The Cole Park, Lindale Park, Bill Witt Park, Manuel Q. Salinas and West Haven Park splash pads will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center's walking trails and playgrounds will be open daily from dawn to dusk. The Learning Center will be closed, but schedule classes will continue.

The After Hour Kid Power Program Office, recreation centers and all senior centers will be closed. Gyms will be closed to the public and only open for registered summer camp participants.

John Oliva covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Contact him at john.oliva@caller.com or Twitter @johnpoliva.

