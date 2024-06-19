Juneteenth flag raised over Potsdam

Jun. 19—POTSDAM — About a dozen people gathered on the steps of the Potsdam Municipal Offices on Wednesday to witness the raising of a flag in honor of Juneteenth.

"This is a holiday created by the African-American community in Texas to mark the date, June 19, 1865, when the very last plantations were informed that no man, woman or child could be enslaved any longer in the United States of America," Potsdam Mayor Alexandra Jacobs Wilke said, evoking the words of historian Daina Ramey Barry.

Raamitha Pillay of the North Country Poor People's Campaign also spoke at the flag raising.

"Juneteenth serves to remind us all that there is still much more work to be done in addressing the many systemic barriers that remain for our nation's Black communities," Pillay said. "Oppression is not safely in the past; it persists in the systems and structures that form our society and in the actions of people who are determined to preserve those systems."

Pillay said the flag was created in 1997 by activist Ben Haith, founder of the National Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, with the help of several collaborators and Boston-based illustrator Lisa Jeanne Graf.

"A bursting 'new star' on the horizon represents a new beginning, a new freedom of all African Americans across the nation," Pillay said. "Its red, white and blue colors remind us that the African American slaves and their descendants were all Americans. Today's celebration of Juneteenth and flying this Juneteenth flag reminds us that we are striving for, as we say in the pledge, liberty and justice for all."

The Potsdam Juneteenth celebration is this weekend.

"Juneteenth is now a national holiday, and it is an honor to host a community celebration here, thanks to the tireless efforts of so many volunteers, businesses, and community organizations," Wilke said.

The celebration will be on Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Ives Park.