Juneteenth Festival in Lafayette celebrates 44 years

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– In Heymann Park, people of all races came together to continue celebrating the history of Juneteenth.

“Juneteenth is the oldest African American celebration, and it celebrates the independence of the people, and we want to make sure that we are actually celebrating like our parents did and pass that heritage down all the way to the babies,”

At the Juneteenth Festival, people of all ages enjoyed live music, carousel rides, vendors and more. Pastor Abram Freeman, organizer of the festival said, while this is a celebration, this is also an opportunity to educate young minds about who came before them.

“So many of the people whose backs that we climbed on didn’t have an opportunity to celebrate like we do, and so we’re making it our heritage to continue to do that,” Freeman said.

Kim Ledet with First Horizon Bank said she always wanted to change corporate America, and said it means so much to see girls of all races change it as well.

“In my career in banking I always looked up to what it could be to be a part of corporate America, to see little brown girls, little Asian girls, little girls of all ethnicities, to see that we can be a part of no matter what,” Ledet said.

Melodie Spencer is this year’s Miss Teen Juneteenth. She said she hopes to inspire others to do the same.

“I hope to inspire young girls that are my age and that look like me to come out and try and do all this stuff, especially with the kids my age not being very vocal and wanting to talk, just come out and try,” Spencer said.

Pastor Freeman said he is excited to host the Juneteenth Festival for many more years to come.

