When is Juneteenth? When does NJ celebrate the holiday?

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, or Emancipation Day, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. It marks the day on June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the end of the Civil War and the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

This was more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863. The freed people of Galveston erupted into celebrations that day.

Today, the joyful occasion is honored with barbecues, parades and parties.

Juneteenth is celebrated more widely in Texas than in New Jersey, with street fairs, R&B and gospel performances, parades and backyard barbecues. But New Jerseyans pay homage in their own way.

When is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19th each year. The name "Juneteenth" is a blend of "June" and "nineteenth," signifying the date when the celebration occurs.

New Jersey doesn't celebrate the holiday on the exact day. Instead, the state celebrates it on the third Friday of June each year.

Historical background

Emancipation Proclamation (1863) : Issued by President Lincoln, this executive order declared the freedom of all enslaved people in Confederate-held territory. However, it could not be enforced in areas still under Confederate control.

General Order No. 3 (1865): General Granger's announcement in Texas was the final enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation. His order informed the last remaining enslaved African Americans in Texas of their freedom and the end of the Civil War.

Is Juneteenth a national holiday?

Juneteenth gradually gained more recognition through local and state observances. Texas was the first state to declare Juneteenth a state holiday in 1980.

In 2021, the House passed the legislation in a 415-14 vote, with only Republicans voting against it. The following day, on June 17, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law, officially making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

