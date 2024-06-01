‘Juneteenth: The Day of Freedom’ event coming to Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Juneteenth, also known as “our country’s second independence day,” is coming up, and Bay Minette is hosting an event to celebrate.

According to a release, the city is preparing to host the “Juneteenth: The Day of Freedom” event on Saturday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Douglasville School (1000 Shedrick Hardy Parkway).

The event will feature complimentary lunches provided by the Mutual Aid Benevolent Association, voter education, vendor booths, live entertainment, historical displays, fun games, and other activities, the release said.

“Our hope is to highlight achievements and perpetuate further growth in our community,” event organizers said. “With the recent signing of the bill stating that Juneteenth is now an official Alabama state holiday, this event will commemorate that event and promote goodwill throughout our community.”

For more information about the Juneteenth event or to sign up as a vendor, call Marquise Usher at 661-789-8581 or email marquiseusher@yahoo.com.

