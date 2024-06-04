Juneteenth celebrations have started in Columbia. Here's the schedule

Juneteenth celebrations in Columbia officially kicked off Saturday. Many more are to come.

Check out these events:

All month long

A Juneteenth history display will be available 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday in the downstairs classroom of Armory Sports and Recreation Center, 701 E. Ash Street, throughout the month of June. The display is free and open to the public and groups are welcome.

June 4

Emmy winning storyteller Bobby Norfolk will hold a performance 6:30 p.m. at the Armory Sports and Recreation Center conference room. This program is free and open to the public.

June 6

A screening of "Our America: Black Freedom" will take place 6:30 p.m. at the Armory Sports and Recreation Center downstairs classroom. The film is an "intimate look at a holiday that many know little about." The screening is free and open to the public.

June 8

A DJ will spin tracks 4-6 p.m. at Douglass Park, 400 N. Providence. A variety of music ranging from hip-hop, R&B, gospel and more to have something for everybody will feature at this event that is free and open to the public.

June 15

The 2024 Community Juneteenth Parade starts 9 a.m. from Broadway and Waugh streets. Parade lineup starts 7:30 a.m. The historic McKinney Building at 411 E. Broadway will be open 10-11 a.m. after the parade for people to provide input on how the city can redevelop this Jazz Age structure.

Juneteenth Community "Family Reunion" Celebration, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., on North Fifth Street in downtown Columbia. The event will feature a barbecue cookout, kids corner, Sunday Best fashion show, live music, spades competition, a car show and much more. More information is available by calling Fifth Street Christian Church at 573-442-7713 or emailing 5thstcc@gmail.com.

Juneteenth Celebration "Break the Chains" will take place 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Douglass Park. The event's emcee is Anna Linzie and guests can expect entertainment from Annette Driver, Dancing Divas Hip-Hop Majorettes, Marissa G and a fashion show from Erika's Creations. Powerhouse Community Development will provide free food boxes 2-5 p.m. while supplies last.

Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration 5-8 p.m. at Shelter Gardens, 1817 W. Broadway. This family-friendly and open to the community event will feature live music starting 6 p.m. and food trucks, Kona Ice, face painting and other local vendors. The event is sponsored by Shelter Insurance and Soul Sessions COMO. Shelter Gardens is an alcohol- and smoke-free campus.

June 16

Learn about lives of the 42 civil war-era United States Colored Troops buried at the Columbia Cemetery, 30 E. Broadway. Kevin McPartland, visiting assistant professor of history, and students from the University of Missouri History Department will give a presentation 2 p.m. about who the men were, their military experience and their lives in Columbia after the war at the cemetery.

June 19

"Let Freedom Ring" gospel celebration and minority vendor show sponsored by Urban Empowerment. The vendor show is from 2-8 p.m. while the gospel celebration is at 6 p.m. at 2404 Industrial Drive.

The community fellowship luncheon will take place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Douglass Park, which is organized by the same committee for the downtown parade June 15.

Local group The Village will hold its fifth annual Juneteenth celebration noon-7 p.m. at Columbia Cosmopolitan Recreation Area, also known as Cosmo Park, 1615 Business Loop 70 W. Live music and family fun activities are expected.

Powerhouse Community Development will hold its Juneteenth freedom celebration noon to 5 p.m. at the Buford Shelter in Cosmo Park. It will feature live cultural entertainment, educational activities for youth, historical displays, multi-age games and free food and drinks. More information is available by calling 573-298-4878 or emailing columbia@pwrhousecdc.org.

June 20

Columbia Parks and Recreation will hold a Juneteenth Jamboree Family Fun Fest 6-8 p.m. at Cosmo Park. Other community organizations will participate to commemorate Juneteenth, giving the public a chance to learn more about this holiday through music, dance, arts and other activities.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Juneteenth events scheduled over next three weeks in Columbia