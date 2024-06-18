Juneteenth celebration a success

Jun. 18—The Rushville Diversity & Inclusion Council hosted a Juneteenth celebration Saturday at the Booker T. Washington Community Center, 525 E. Seventh Street.

The theme for the four hour event, which ran from 1 to 5 p.m., was "On the Hill: A Rushville Juneteenth Celebration."

Attendees enjoyed choir music, food and inspiring speeches.

Guest speakers for the event included Jay Davis, Lana Hayes and Bobby Orr, who shared their insights and experiences on the importance of Juneteenth and its relevance to the local community.

The idea was to honor the history and significance of Juneteenth, a day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, and to recognize the contributions of the Black community in Rushville.

Juneteenth, officially Juneteenth National Independence Day, is a federal holiday in the United States.

It is celebrated annually on June 19 to commemorate the ending of slavery in the United States.

The holiday's name is a portmanteau of the words "June" and "nineteenth," as it was on June 19, 1865, when Major General Gordon Granger ordered the final enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation in Texas at the end of the American Civil War.

Although this date commemorates enslaved people learning of their freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation, this only applied to former Confederate states.

There remained legally enslaved people in states that never seceded from the Union. These people did not gain their freedom until the ratification of the 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution on December 6, 1865.

— Information provided

