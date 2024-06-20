‘Juneteenth’ celebration encourages education in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Thousands celebrated Juneteenth in North Las Vegas Wednesday, three years after it was designated a federal holiday.

It was a celebration steeped in culture at Craig Ranch Park for the F.A.I.T.H. Freedom Juneteenth Festival.

“I appreciate them putting this on,” attendee Dorothy Wesley told 8 News Now.

It was the second event of its kind, as organizers said they started putting it together after June 19 was designated a federal holiday in 2021.

Thousands celebrated Juneteenth in North Las Vegas Wednesday, three years after it was designated a federal holiday. (KLAS)

“A lot of people didn’t understand what Juneteenth meant,” event organizer and general manager of 88.1 F.M. Craig Knight said.

The day marks the end of slavery in the United States, specifically the moment news of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation reached Galveston, Texas in 1865, more than two years after it was issued.

“It’s a process and it’s about educating the community,” Knight said. “And celebrating to understand why are we here and what are we doing.”

Knight and others attending Wednesday’s event said that education is ongoing and they hope to raise awareness every year.

“Seeing how much support Juneteenth has in this community,” event performer Kevin White said. “Just shows how much cultural freedom we have.”

White and others told 8 News Now they were happy to come together to honor such a monumental moment in history.

“It’s not just Black, it’s not just white, it’s not just Asian, it’s not just Hispanic,” White concluded. “It’s all people celebrating freedom.”

Event organizers told 8 News Now about 6,000 people attended this year’s festival, which is about twice the turnout in 2023.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.