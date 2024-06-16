Juneteenth celebration begins in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Although the holiday isn’t until June 19, people in Topeka began celebrating the Juneteenth holiday early.

From noon until 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, the Hilcrest Community Center and Park was hosted the Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth celebration.

Kansas Corporation Commission host hearing about potential gas bill increases

June 19, 1865 was the final enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation in Texas. This officially freed all the slaves in the United States and is why the holiday is celebrated on that day.

27 News spoke to people involved with the event who said it’s important to pass along the history of the holiday.

“It’s history. There’s a lot of history with Juneteenth, said Norma Avery, President of the Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration. “If we don’t pass down our history, it’s lost.”

SOURCE: Topeka’s NiJa Canady enters transfer portal

The celebration was full of good food and drinks. There was live music and dance performances as well.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.