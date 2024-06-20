Juneteenth Block Party organized by ‘The Woodlawn’ celebrates Black entrepreneurship

CHICAGO —- Among the many events commemorating Juneteenth around Chicago was a block party in the city’s Grand Crossing neighborhood organized by ‘The Woodlawn,’ a shared kitchen/restaurant and event space that aims to help up-and-coming entrepreneurs position themselves for economic freedom all year long.

“He allows other vendors to come in and rent out the space to different food vendors, juice vendors,” explained Keishawna Hearn, whose cousin owns ‘The Woodlawn’ at East 79th Street and South Woodlawn Avenue.

Wednesday’s block party was the fifth hosted by the organization for Juneteenth, the commemoration of the date in 1865 when Gen. Gordon Granger informed enslaved people in Galveston, Texas that they’d been freed.

“Celebrating Juneteenth is important for our community because it gives us the opportunity to celebrate not only our freedom, but it gives us an opportunity to celebrate our communities,” said event organizer Rika Lee.

The block party featured live music, entertainment, local vendors and kids’ activities. A fireworks display will cap off the event.

