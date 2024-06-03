What and when is Juneteenth? A beginner's guide to the holiday

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed into law theJuneteenth National Independence Day Act establishing Juneteenth as the 11th holiday recognized by the federal government.

Juneteenth was widely popular among southern states such as Texas and has been celebrated for over 150 years.

When is Juneteenth 2024?

In New Jersey, Juneteenth is observed as a state holiday on the third Friday in June. This year, that is June 21.

However, the federal holiday is observed on June 19.

What is Juneteenth?

The history of the holiday dates back to June 19, 1865 — two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation became official in 1863 — when Major General Gordon Granger of the Union army traveled to Galveston Texas after the Civil War was won with General Order Number 3, which informed enslaved African Americans that they were finally free.

Juneteenth became an official state holiday in Texas on January 1, 1980, led by African American state legislator Al Edwards.

New Jersey made Juneteenth an official state holiday on June 25, 2020.

Juneteenth is now a federal holiday also known as Juneteenth Independence Day, Freedom Day and Emancipation Day.

Why do we celebrate Juneteenth?

Juneteenth signifies African American freedom, celebrates Black American achievement and encourages continuous self-development, education and civility for all cultures. According to Juneteeth.com, as it takes on a more national, symbolic and even global perspective, "the events of 1865 in Texas are not forgotten, for all of the roots tie back to this fertile soil from which a national day of pride is growing."

In his proclamation, President Biden said it is important for America to confront its past as it builds to the future.

"The emancipation of enslaved Black Americans was not the end of our nation’s work to deliver on the promise of equality — it was only the beginning," Biden wrote. "On Juneteenth, we recommit to our shared work to ensure racial justice, equity and equality in America. We commemorate the centuries of struggle and progress led by abolitionists, educators, civil rights advocates, lawyers, activists, trade unionists, religious leaders, public officials and everyday Americans who have brought our nation closer to fulfilling its promise."

Why is it called Juneteenth?

The celebration of June 19th was coined “Juneteenth” by combining "June" and "nineteenth" and grew with more participation from descendants. The Juneteenth celebration was a time for reassuring each other, for praying and for reuniting remaining family members. In its early years, the tradition was highly revered in Texas, with many former slaves and descendants gathering together to celebrate in Galveston.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Juneteenth 2024: Celebrating freedom on two different days