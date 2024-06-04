Juneteenth becomes official city holiday: What this means for collective bargaining units

While Norwich was the first city have a Juneteenth celebration in Connecticut, the holiday is now official in Norwich.

The Norwich City Council unanimously approved June 19, Juneteenth Independence Day, as a city holiday Monday. It was already recognized as a federal holiday in 2021 and a state holiday in 2022.

Before the resolution was passed, a proclamation was read by Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom to recognize the month of June as Juneteenth in Norwich, and “urge all citizens to become more aware of the significance of this celebration in African-American History and in the heritage of our nation and city,” the proclamation states.

While it has taken “too long” for the city to make Juneteenth an official holiday, State Rep. Derell Wilson is happy to see it happen. Many communities in the state recognize Norwich for its commitment to the holiday, he said.

“This is one more step showing individuals that they are appreciated in this community, and that this holiday has a bigger meaning,” Wilson said.

File photo of Sadeya Zakaria and Morgan Allen raising the Juneteenth Flag in Norwich.

Norwich NAACP Robertsine Duncan Youth Council President Emmanuella Prempeh also supported making Juneteenth an official city holiday.

“I just love the ways Norwich celebrates different cultures in town,” she said.

Making Juneteenth an official city holiday shows more commitment “than just sticking a flag up in the air,” and makes a statement on what kind of city Norwich is and hopes to become, resident Beryl Fishbone said.

During the City Council’s discussion, two people were remembered for their work in first bringing Juneteenth to Norwich in 1989. One was Norwich Police Lt. Dan Jenkins Jr., who served as the first chair of the event.

“Our goal is to have a day of celebration within the Black community and in the hope that it will help integrate the Black community within the whole community,” Jenkins told The Bulletin in 1989.

City Councilmember Bill Nash fondly remembered serving under Jenkins during his police career and marching in the city’s first Juneteenth parade, he said.

Former Norwich NAACP President Jaqueline Owens brought the Juneteenth holiday celebration when she moved to the city from Iowa. She also advocated in Washington D.C. yearly for Juneteenth’s recognition as a federal holiday, though she passed away in 2017, City Councilmember Shiela Hayes said.

Nystrom added that the delay between the federal recognition of the holiday and the city making it an official holiday is related to collective bargaining. The city is now going outside of the process to make Juneteenth a holiday.

“It’s not that the council ignored it, it’s that every holiday was collectively bargained previously,”

With the approval, $50,000 was transferred from a contingency account for police and fire overtime pay. This holiday should be treated like any other holiday, and the overtime pay amount can be adjusted as needed after this year, Norwich Police Chief Patrick Daley said.

