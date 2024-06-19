Juneteenth 2024: How Oklahoma's unique history still affects residents today

As Americans recognize Juneteenth this week, many reflect on how far the community has come over the past 159 years.

It's a moment of remembrance for the sacrifices and horrors of slavery, said Karlos Hill, a regents’ professor of the Clara Luper Department of African and African American Studies at the University of Oklahoma. But Juneteenth is also a moment to remember the community and families that were built, and the resilience enslaved people offered.

"It's been an important moment for the Black community for remembrance and for revival," Hill said. "The revival part of Juneteenth is that part that inspires us, motivates us to get active and engaged with the legacies of slavery in the hopes of doing something about the ways in which slavery shows up today."

Though free, not all enforced in Oklahoma

Though Oklahoma's history of slavery isn't as long or significant as other Southern states, descendants of enslaved people living in Oklahoma today still note the state's unique past with tribal nations at the end of the Civil War in 1865.

African American slavery was established in the Indian Territory in the 1830s.

Native Americans from the Five Tribes — the Cherokee, Muscogee (Creek), Choctaw, Chickasaw and Seminole — were forcefully removed from the Southeast during the 1830s and 1840s. They marched a difficult journey known as the "Trail of Tears" to Indian Territory, or present-day Oklahoma.

Among them were enslaved African Americans.

"One of the worst moments in Oklahoma history, the Trail of Tears, made doubly so by enslaved people being brought with them on that horrific journey," Hill said.

Photograph of African American, "Lee Crook" for field crew, Dawes Commission photo by Grant Foreman.

When the Civil War began in 1861, more than 8,000 African Americans were enslaved in the area, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. Enslaved people were considered property in each of the Five Tribes, and their labor was exploited for their masters' profit.

The tribes aligned themselves with the Confederacy because they were slaveholders meshed within the Southern extractive type of economy based on plantation agriculture, according to Matthew Pearce, Oklahoma's state historian.

Slavery existed in Indian Territory until the Reconstruction Treaties of 1866 abolished slavery and extended citizenship, including land rights, to the freed slaves.

While the Emancipation Proclamation freed all African American slaves in the Confederate states in 1863, it was not enforced in areas still under Confederate control, according to Britannica. The Civil War ended in April 1865, and on June 19, 1865, Union soldiers delivered the message in Galveston, Texas, that the war was over and the Emancipation Proclamation was now enforceable.

However, the issue of citizenship rights for Freedmen was not a linear, clean-cut process, Pearce said. Negations regarding the Reconstruction Treaties differed between tribal nations.

Photograph of Caroline Prince, Choctaw Freedman, house in the Oak Hill Community.

For example, the treaty that was signed with the Seminole Nation granted full citizenship rights to Freedman, Pearce said. The Choctaw Nation, by contrast, did not grant citizenship rights until 1883.

In 1889, the federal government opened the Unassigned Lands of Indian Territory to new settlers, and African Americans joined the migration to establish claims to land or to help develop towns, including some small all-Black communities in southern and central Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.

Many migrants came from Texas and brought Juneteenth celebrations to Oklahoma, which became a full day of activities, speeches and events in historically Black towns.

In June 1974, a parade of automobiles, bicyclists and horseback riders travel to Lincoln Park's zoo amphitheater for Oklahoma City's fourth annual Juneteenth celebration. BLAC Inc. organized the festivities, which included musical performances by bands and choirs, poetry readings and a Black heritage presentation.

Celebrations dwindled as African Americans joined the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s, according to the society. However, by the 1980s, cities in Oklahoma revived traditional observances and included parades, jazz festivals and arts and crafts exhibitions.

Why Oklahoma's history matters

Today, descendants are still fighting for recognition from the tribes.

Last year, two descendants of Black slaves who were once owned by tribal members were granted Muscogee (Creek) citizenship by a judge after suing the tribe's citizenship board for denying their applications.

Like Oklahoma, the consequences of slavery are seen all over the country, especially regarding violence against Black people. Hill said the main legacy of slavery is the U.S.'s indifference to the suffering of Black people today.

"It's not just an indifference to that suffering. We also continue to attempt to control Black people and Black bodies through violence," Hill said. "Police brutality, mass incarceration, those are the forms of violence that persist post-slavery that touch Black people disproportionately more than all other Americans."

Hill cited the death of George Floyd in 2020 where the world saw Floyd being murdered by a police officer in a video lasting 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

"There was all kinds of outrage and protests in America and around the world, and to this day, there has been zero legislative reform at the national level related to policing," Hill said. "That's the indifference, right?"

"We saw the violence, but the indifference is the refusal to do anything, or even to say anything, until there's another George Floyd, and we go through that whole process again, right? That, to me, is a direct connection with slavery and the ways in which, over 250 years, we were indifferent to Black people suffering."

'Jokers Yild,' an Oklahoma City band, performes at a Juneteenth Festival of Freedom in 1978 in Oklahoma City.

Hill said the exploitation of Black labor and wealth is worth trillions of dollars that Black people have never experienced. It's this wealth that allows the U.S. to be "the greatest country in the world."

Enslaved people built railroads that shipped cotton picked by them on trains. This cotton built businesses in New York City that financed the crop, Hill said.

"We must remember that, if we're going to remember Juneteenth authentically, that enslaved people built our country," Hill said. "Enslaved people got nothing from building our country but lashes. They got nothing but separation from families. They got nothing but the worst of what we could offer, right? So the least we can do is remember their contribution, remember their sacrifices and suffering on Juneteenth."

