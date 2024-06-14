Juneteenth 2024: Here's what will be open and closed on the holiday in Oklahoma

Juneteenth is a holiday celebrated on June 19 commemorating the final end of slavery in the rebelling states just after the end of the Civil War.

As celebrations commence across the country, here's what will be open and closed during the holiday.

When is Juneteenth 2024?

The Juneteenth holiday is celebrated this year on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

Is Juneteenth a federal holiday?

Yes. Juneteenth has been a federal holiday since 2021.

Are banks closed on Juneteenth?

Expect local banks and credit unions to be closed during the federal holiday. Plan ahead if you need anything from your bank on Wednesday.

When is OKC trash day?

Oklahoma City's trash service will not be affected.

Are government offices closed on Juneteenth?

Non-essential federal y government offices are closed Wednesday for Juneteenth.

However, Oklahoma state government offices aren't closed because Juneteenth isn't considered a public holiday in Oklahoma.

Is mail delivered on Juneteenth?

No. The United States Postal Service will not be delivering on Juneteenth.

However, you may still get deliveries: FedEx and UPS will be open and offering their usual services.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Juneteenth 2024: Is it a holiday? What will be closed? What to know