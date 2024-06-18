Juneteenth 2024: Here's what will be open and closed on the holiday

The nation's newest federal holiday - Juneteenth - lands in the middle of the workweek next week. Here's everything you need to know about the holiday, including what day it takes place, what will be closed and why we celebrate.

When is Juneteenth 2024?

Juneteenth always falls on June 19. In 2024, the holiday is on a Wednesday.

Are banks open on Juneteenth?

Like most federal holidays, expect your local banks and credit unions to be closed in observance of Juneteenth. Plan ahead if you think you will need anything from your bank on June 19.

Are government offices open on Juneteenth?

No. All non-essential federal, state and city government offices are closed Wednesday, June 19, for the holiday.

Government closures would include high-traffic spots including the Monroe County Department of Motor Vehicles. and the Monroe County Clerk's Office.

Will you get mail on Juneteenth?

Your regular mail will not be delivered on June 19 because the United States Postal Service also recognizes the Juneteenth holiday.

However, you may still receive deliveries: FedEx and UPS will be open and offering their usual services.

Are schools closed for Juneteenth?

Yes, public schools will be closed for the federal holiday, even with the holiday landing during the last week of school in the Rochester region.

Regarding private schools and universities, check the academic calendar to see if it is closed.

Will stores, restaurants close for Juneteenth?

Even though it is a federally recognized holiday, individual businesses decide whether or not they would like to be open on Juneteenth. You may want to call any local stores or restaurants you're planning on going to and ask if they'll be open.

Why do we celebrate Juneteenth?

Juneteenth is a holiday marking slaves in Texas learning in 1865 that they had been freed by President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation. The executive order outlawed slavery in Confederate states beginning Jan. 1, 1863, the midpoint of the Civil War. The holiday rose to prominence in 2020 amid the nationwide protests about racial inequality after the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and George Floyd in Minnesota. President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021.

How many federal holidays remain in 2024?

Each year, there are 11 federal holidays. Juneteenth is fifth in the annual lineup.

After Juneteenth, six federal holidays remain in 2024:

Independence Day (July 4, 2024)

Labor Day (First Monday in September - Sept. 2, 2024)

Columbus Day (Second Monday in October - Oct. 14, 2024)

Veterans Day (Nov. 11, 2024)

Thanksgiving Day (Fourth Thursday of November - Nov. 28, 2024)

Christmas Day (Dec. 25, 2024)

Includes reporting by USA Today Network reporter Katie Wiseman

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Juneteenth 2024: Here's what will be open and closed on the holiday